Bend man serving prison sentence for 2015 DUII injury crash dies in custody

A 24-year-old Bend man serving a five-year prison sentence for a 2015 DUII conviction died in custody Thursday, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Richard Rose was serving time at the Two Rivers Correctional Institute and died an outside medical facility, the DOC said.

No other details about his death were provided.

As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, according to the DOC press release.

Rose entered DOC custody on May 24, 2018, from Deschutes County with an earliest release date of April 22, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and two counts of third-degree assault after a head-on collision on Highway 97 near The High Desert Museum in August 2015.

A man in the car Rose collided with suffered extensive injuries in the accident and is now blind following a medically-induced coma during his care.