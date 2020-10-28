Bend man sentenced to federal prison for running illegal BHO lab

A Bend was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for running an illegal Butane Honey Oil extraction lab, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Genaro Robe, 31, will serve three years of post-prison supervision after he is released.

“BHO extraction is a highly volatile and dangerous process that has resulted in explosions injuring and killing Oregon residents,” said U.S. Attorney Billy Williams. “When Oregon citizens passed state laws legalizing and regulating the manufacture of marijuana products including BHO, it was meant to bring those black market operations into the light of day and create safeguards protecting the health and safety of Oregon consumers.”

According to court documents, Robe and his brother created a vertical operation growing marijuana, manufacturing BHO and distributing it in other states for a significant profit.

On March 27, 2018, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped Jacob Robe for a traffic violation near Klamath Falls.

The officer recognized signs of drug trafficking and eventually found more than $20,000 in cash, BHO, and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team had previously received information regarding the defendant and his brothers having a BHO lab and selling BHO in other states, and detectives served a search warrant on the brothers’ rural property in Bend.

Also found were freezers with marijuana, drying racks with sheets of BHO and jars with their logo “THE BHOys.”

In an unattached two-story structure, about 179 large, mature, marijuana plants were located along with around 280 starter plants, Williams said.

Law enforcement found an indoor marijuana grow with hundreds of plants, a closed-loop BHO lab, 18 pounds of BHO, 200 pounds of marijuana and 13 firearms.

Police located the firearms in various places in the residence, including positioned near the front door, in the kitchen and in Robe’s bedroom.

On November 25, 2019 Robe was charged by information, and on January 29 he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

Robe forfeited $23,000 in cash as well.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and Oregon State Police investigated this case. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.