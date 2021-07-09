Bend man rescued on Green Lakes Trail after hiking injury

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was rescued from the Green Lakes Trail Thursday after injuring himself hiking.

Deputy Shane Zook, the assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator, said dispatch sent SAR out to the trail around 9:40 a.m. after they were able to get accurate coordinates for the hiker.

Tom Jennings, 74, had injured himself about 2.5 miles up the Green Lakes Trail from the parking lot.

Nine Search and Rescue volunteers and two deputies responded to the rescue.

One volunteer hiking in the area responded quickly to Jenning’s location, arriving around 10:50 a.m.

A law enforcement officer with the U.S. Forest Service also responded to the hiker’s location.

The remaining volunteers responded to the scene and arrived on the scene with medical supplies and equipment.

Zook said search and Rescue medical team members assessed Jennings’ condition and took him down the trail with a wheeled litter.

An ambulance was waiting at the trailhead and Jennings was taken to St. Charles in Bend.