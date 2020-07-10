Bend man pulled from Deschutes River has died

A Bend man rescued from the bottom of the Deschutes River Sunday after trying to swim across it has died.

Rodolfo Calvario, 37, was rescued by police and Good Samaritans after going under near the Bill Healy Bridge.

“The current was stronger than usual and after getting a little over half ways Rodolfo got tired,” Yaneli Ortiz-Napoles, a family friend, wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He began to go underwater and his friend rushed to help but after several attempts of trying to pull him up the current took him.”

Officers arrived to find several people in the river looking for the man.

He was eventually found at the bottom of the river and some community members dove in to get him, police said. Ortiz-Napoles wrote that Rodolfo was unconscious underwater for 10 minutes.

An officer borrowed a kayak from someone on the scene and was able to paddle toward the group and provide a rescue rope.

Officers were able to pull him to shore.

Bend Police and Bend Fire and Rescue performed CPR before he was taken to St. Charles.

The GoFundMe page said on Thursday doctors had told friends and family he would never recover from his brain damage and likely would not survive the night.

Ortiz-Napoles wrote on the page that Rodolfo has three children and his girlfriend is four months pregnant.

On Facebook Friday, Ortiz-Napoles wrote “Fly with the Angels Rodolfo. You will never be forgotten.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised about $$7,800 of its $10,000 goal.