Bend man pleads not guilty in alleged Door Dash hate crime incident

A Bend man charged with hate crimes against a Door Dash delivery driver pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Jeremiah McBride was charged with second-degree crimes of bias, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief following an alleged incident outside Bend’s Red Robin restaurant in June.

McBride, 35, allegedly shoved, and used the N-word against a Door Dash delivery driver of color.

In announcing the charges in July, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the incident happened on June 28th when Billal Ahmedin of Bend went into the Red Robin restaurant in the Old Mill to pick up an order for the Door Dash food delivery service.

Ahmedin picked up the bag from the bar area where McBride allegedly confronted him, Hummel said.

“Mr. McBride persisted with his hostile attitude, including calling the victim the N-word,” Hummel said.

McBride pursued Ahmedin as he walked to his car and when he started to drive away, Hummel said McBride “violently kicked the car, causing damage.”

“A hate crime, known as bias crime under Oregon law, is a crime motivated by bias against another person’s race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

A two-day trial is expected to begin in April.