Bend man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges, sentenced to 33 years

by Central Oregon Daily News

A Bend man was sentenced Monday to 33 years in prison on child exploitation charges after reaching a plea deal with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

Keith Laurens James Fyten pleaded guilty to eight charges of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and one count of luring a minor.

Fyten was initially arrested in January 2020 and charged with nearly 100 counts of luring and using a child in the display of sexually explicit material.

Court documents show the crimes Fyten pleaded guilty to date back to July 2014.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jayson Janes said the case started in October 2017 when the DCSO received a report of sexually explicit photographs of underage girls being distributed.

The investigation revealed that three girls, who were under the age of 16, had been communicating with a male subject on Facebook.

Two of the girls believed the subject was the other girl’s boyfriend.

One of the girls received sexually explicit photographs from the male subject, and all three were requested to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves to him, Janes said.

Detectives investigating the incident learned that neither of the girls had met the male, only contacting him through messaging or video calls.

During the video calls, the male’s camera was blacked out to keep them from seeing him.

Detectives then obtained internet service provider information and Facebook information during the investigation, Janes said.

The information revealed the man communicating with the girls was not a teenage boy but was actually Fyten.

Janes said during the investigation detectives learned that Fyten had left the United States in November 2018 and moved to the Netherlands.

The detective continued to look through Fyten’s social media history and found that he was messaging numerous underage girls throughout the US, portraying himself as a teenage boy, Janes said.

Fyten sent numerous sexually explicit photographs of a younger male subject and requested sexually explicit photographs and videos from the girls he was in contact with.

Detectives contacted about 16 underage girls in the Central Oregon area who had contact with Fyten on Facebook Messenger, Janes said.

He said Fyten asked all of the girls to send sexually explicit photos or videos to him.

Law enforcement agencies across the country were contacted and asked to help with finding and interviewing other underage girls related to this case.

Numerous girls were contacted in different parts of the US who had similar types of conversations with Fyten, Janes said.

The underage girls had also received sexually explicit photographs of a younger male and upon his request they sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves, Janes said.