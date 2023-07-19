Bend family grieving after man’s fall, death on North Sister

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A young Bend man has died while climbing North Sister.

Joel Tranby was climbing the state’s fourth-highest peak with his girlfriend, Fiona, when he fell hundreds of feet.

Search and Rescue crews had yet to find his body but Tuesday night transitioned from a rescue effort to a recovery effort.

Tranby’s family shared a photo of Joel and Fiona with us, along with the following statement:

“Our family is devastated by the loss of Joel. We are thankful for the efforts of Lane and Deschutes County SARs, Civil Air Patrol, law enforcement, friends and family both local and around the world, and Foundry Church for supporting us and seeking to bring Joel home. Joel was doing something he loved, with the person he loved, in the outdoors and we know that brought him joy. Joel loved God and put his faith in Him. We are now trusting God for comfort in the days ahead. We continue to pray that his body will be found and ask for privacy at this time so we can heal as a family.”

The North Sister is 10,085 feet tall.