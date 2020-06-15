Bend man killed in Hwy 20 crash; alcohol believed to be factor

A 59-year-old Bend man was killed Sunday afternoon when he rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 20 at the intersection of Powell Butte Highway, according to Oregon State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on Hwy 20 waiting to turn north onto Powell Butte Highway around 2:40 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a Ford Econoline van, OSP said.

The driver of the van, 59-year-old Edward Robinson of Bend, was killed in the crash.

Two passengers in the van 62-year-old Markus Mastrud of Bend and 54 Owen Leinweber of Bend were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger, 40-year-old Amy Bell, was not injured.

The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old Bend man, and two passengers, including a juvenile boy, were not transported by emergency personnel, OSP said.

Alcohol and a failure to use seat belts are both believed to be factors in the crash and subsequent injuries, according to OSP.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Bend Fire Department, and ODOT.