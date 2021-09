by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was killed Thursday in a one-car crash on Highway 20 in Malheur County, according to Oregon State Police.

Around 10:45 a.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 20, about nine miles west of Juntura.

Troopers say John Lawrence, 51, was driving west in a Hyundai Santa Fe when he drove off the westbound shoulder of the road and hit a tree.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 20 was partially closed for three hours.