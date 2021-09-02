Bend man killed in crash near Lake Billy Chinook

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was killed earlier this week after driving off the road and rolling his SUV into Lake Billy Chinook.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Joseph Wylder was expected at a campsite in the area but never showed.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning a deputy found skid marks leading down a long embankment near the day-use area at Cove Palisade State Park.

That’s where the deputies found Wylder’s Ford Expedition.

Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the investigation showed Wylder left his house in Bend around 9:30 p.m. on Monday and failed to navigate a corner on Jordan Rd.

Wylder’s dog was with him during the crash and was found and returned to the family.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.