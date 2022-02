by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been arrested on felony arson charges after a garage and RV fire in Deschutes River Woods earlier this week.

Allyn Dubief, 34, was stopped by Bend Police Thursday night.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jayson Janes said Bend PD contacted them and he was interviewed.

“Our deputies developed probable cause to arrest him for Arson 1,” Janes said.

Dubief was known to the property owners, but no other information was provided.