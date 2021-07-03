Bend man injured in mountain bike crash, SAR called in to assist

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue assisted a Bend man out of the forest after he was injured in a mountain bike crash Saturday morning.

The call for help came in at 9 AM after the 44-year-old crashed riding the Tiddlywinks Trail on the Deschutes National Forest off Century Drive west of Bend.

The person reporting the crash said the rider sustained injuries that prevented him from making it down the trail without assistance, according to Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Aaron Myers.

Thirteen volunteers responded, reaching the cyclist about an hour and half later.

After evaluation and treatment at the scene, the rider was able to walk to a forest service road where he was reconnected with friends.

The rider sought further medical evaluation on his own said Deputy Myers.