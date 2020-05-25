Bend man injured in motorcycle crash; found the next morning

A Bend man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle on a forest road Saturday night, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The rider, 20-year-old Tavion Linett, wasn’t found until the next morning after friends and family said he hadn’t made it home or to work.

Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the emergency services manager for the Sheriff’s Office, said the agency learned of a possible missing person from an address in Bend Saturday morning.

During the investigation, Bend Police officers determined Linett was last seen with friends in the Millican Valley area east of Bend Saturday night around 10 p.m. when he left the group to go home.

Officers went to the area of Highway 20 and Forest Service Road 23 (Spencer Wells Road) to search for Linett. A Deschutes County Search and Rescue Deputy also responded and started an initial search and investigation.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a family friend found Linett on FS Road 23 just south of Highway 20. Bend Police and the SAR deputy responded with Bend Fire and Rescue.

Garibay said after Linett left the group, he drove about a half mile before losing control of his 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle on a dogleg curve and went off the road. Linett had serious injuries and lay in the brush all night.

Due to his injuries, he was flown to St. Charles in Bend.