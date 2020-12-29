Bend man injured in Highway 97 crash near Cooley Road

One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash Monday morning on Highway 97 just north of Bend, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Highway 97 and Bowery Lane near Cooley Road.

A BMW driven by 40-year-old Richard Enquist was heading north when it crossed the center line into the southbound lanes, hitting a tow truck and dump truck before coming to rest blocking the southbound lanes.

Enquist was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries, OSP said.

Freezing fog enveloped the area for most of the morning, making for slick driving conditions around town.

The crash closed the highway for a couple of hours.