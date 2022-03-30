Bend man indicted, held on $1M bail, after record cocaine, cash seizure

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been indicted on cocaine distribution charges after authorities found him with record quantities of drugs and a “massive cache” of cash, according to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said drug agents had identified 46-year-old Jeremy Bruce Minteer as a significant drug distributor in Central Oregon.

Detectives believed Minteer had been importing large quantities of cocaine from the Portland area and distributed it in Bend-area bars, taverns and nightclubs.

On March 24th, after a multi-day surveillance operation throughout the Bend area and into the metropolitan Portland area, CODE Detectives, with the assistance of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, stopped Jeremy on Highway 97 near Grandview Dr.

Based on the investigation, CODE Detectives applied for and obtained a Search Warrant for his SW Bend apartment and his 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Vander Kamp said.

A search of Minteer’s Jeep located a sizable quantity of cocaine.

Vander Kamp said the kilo-sized packages, still in the source country packaging, are believed to be the largest cocaine seizure from a single person in Central Oregon.

In addition to the cocaine, drug agents seized a massive cache of US Currency and other evidence to support the investigation, he said.

CODE Detectives have identified several associates and customers of Minteer, and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

He was booked into the jail on a $1 million bail for unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of cocaine.

A Deschutes County grand jury indicted Minteer on the charges on Wednesday.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the following Central Oregon law enforcement agencies: Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras Police Department, Oregon State Police, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson County District Attorney’s, and the Oregon National Guard.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement task forces to disrupt or dismantle local, multi-state and international drug trafficking organizations.