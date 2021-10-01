Bend man identified as victim in Gresham homicide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was identified as the victim of a homicide which took place in Gresham late Friday, Sept. 24.

Gresham Police found Andrew Thomas Sherrell, 34, at the 18900 block of NE Portal Way after a 911 call at around 9:47 p.m reported a dead man lying partially in the road.

The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide, according to Gresham Police.

They said the circumstances leading up to the homicide are still being investigated, and the manner or cause of death have not been released.

Detectives are asking for any additional witnesses to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505.