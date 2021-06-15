Bend pedestrian seriously injured after truck hits him on Parkway

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 18-year-old Bend man was seriously injured late Monday afternoon when a pickup truck hit him while crossing the Parkway on the south end of town, police said.

Bend Police arrived at the intersection of the Parkway and Pinebrook Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. to find a man lying in the road near the crosswalk after reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said several community members stopped to help the victim, identified Tuesday as Mason Briley.

A Hood River man driving north in a white 2001 Dodge Ram apparently hit the pedestrian on the Bend parkway, Burleigh said.

The driver and his passenger were not injured during the crash; the driver has been cooperative with the investigation.

At this time, investigators have ruled out alcohol and drug impairments as factors in the crash.

Bend Fire and Rescue arrived and provided medical aid to the victim before taking him to St. Charles in Bend with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Briley’s sister Lexi posted on a Facebook fundraising page that Mason was still unresponsive and on a breathing tube.

She wrote that had a fracture to his upper left eye socket, a cracked skull and broken leg among other injuries.

You can visit the fundraising page here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/163072849134400/

During the investigation, the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to help with detouring traffic around the crash area on the Parkway.

Both northbound lanes of the Parkway were closed for more than three hours.

Bend Police are working with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation of this crash.