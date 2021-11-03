Bend man gets 5 years in prison for March stabbing on China Hat Road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and conspiracy charges from a stabbing in March.

Anthony Reyes, 33, was arrested in late March after police were dispatched to a stabbing on China Hat Road.

A woman called 911 saying her friend was stabbed in the neck and head by another man.

Paramedics and law enforcement met the victim at the Walmart parking lot and he was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries.

Detectives were called in to investigate and learned Reyes knew the victim and believed the victim was a witness in another criminal case involving Reyes.

Reyes met up with the victim and the woman on China Hat Road with the purpose of assaulting the man because Reyes believed the man gave information about him in the other criminal case, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

When Reyes arrived, he and the victim got into a fight where the victim was eventually stabbed.

Reyes was arrested and charged at the time with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness.

During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that showed Tesla Delury, 30, and Reyes conspired with each other to get the victim to China Hat Road so Reyes could assault him.