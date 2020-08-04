Bend roofer falls to his death at construction site of Caldera High School

A 37-year-old Bend roofer fell to his death Tuesday at the construction site of Bend’s new high school, according to Bend Police.

James A. Bickers, an employee with Redmond’s River Roofing, was killed in the fall while working on the site on SE 15th street.

Bend Police and Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a call that someone fell at Caldera High School around 6:59 a.m.

Bickers was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

The case is under investigation with the Bend Police Department, OSHA, Deschutes County Medical Examiner and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.