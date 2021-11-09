Bend man escapes injury, is cited, after car struck by train

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man escaped injury Monday when he tried driving across railroad tracks and his car was struck by a train, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. when 32-year-old Mark Miltimore tried crossing the tracks on an unimproved road in the Juniper Acres area.

The crossing was controlled by stop signs and railroad crossing signs, said Sgt. Ron Brown.

The train was going about 45 mph and it struck the front part of Miltimore’s car, causing serious damage to the vehicle.

Miltimore was not injured and was arrested for reckless driving, driving while suspended, and driving while uninsured. He was released at the scene.