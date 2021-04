A Bend man was cited Monday for driving his SUV through the front of a burger joint just after the lunch hour rush.

The incident happened at 1:06 p.m. when 67-year-old Charles Barley tried parking his car in front of the Five Guys off 3rd Street in Bend.

Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said Barley’s foot slipped from the brake to the gas pedal, causing him to accelerate into the building.

Nobody was injured.