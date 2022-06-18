Bend man dies in motorcycle crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An early morning motorcycle crash across from Drake Park in NW Bend claimed the life of a 39 year-old man.

Bend Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of NW Riverside Boulevard and NW Tumalo Avenue.

The bike, a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja, was partially on top of the victim and community members were preforming CPR when officers arrived.

Police continued CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness told officers that the rider was headed east on NW Galveston Avene at a high rate of speed and failed to make the curve onto Riverside.

A crash reconstruction team was on site nearly four hours and the investigation is still ongoing.