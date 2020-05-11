Bend man dies in motorcycle crash near Wickiup Reservoir

A 44-year-old Bend man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Wickiup Reservoir, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deschutes County dispatch received a call around 6:30 p.m. from a computer who reported a crash on U.S. Forest Service Road 950 near Forest Service Road 44. The caller advised the rider was unconscious and they had started CPR.

Several Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and USFS LEOs responded to the area along with La Pine Fire Department paramedics.

The first DCSO units arrived and took over CPR until paramedics arrived. Fire department personnel arrived and attempted life-saving efforts but the rider, Eli Reed, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation determined Reed had been riding his Honda 85 CC motorcycle on USFS Road 950 with two other riders. Reed has just passed both fellow riders and lost control of his motorcycle on the uneven forad, ejecting him from the motorcycle. Reed was unresponsive and witness began CPR, officials said.

Reed had been wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Office of the State Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation. USFS Road 950 was closed for more than four hours during the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.