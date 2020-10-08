Bend man dies in HWY 97 crash near Shaniko

A Bend man was killed Wednesday in a one-car crash on Highway 97 near Shaniko, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash at milepost 59, around 5:43 p.m.
They found a Chevy pickup that was going north pulling a 5th-wheel trailer had gone off the road and rolled down a steep embankment.
The driver, 61-year-old Jeffery Murphy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP was assisted by South Wasco County Fire, Juniper Flat Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.
Join the Conversation