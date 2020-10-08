Bend man dies in HWY 97 crash near Shaniko

A Bend man was killed Wednesday in a one-car crash on Highway 97 near Shaniko, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers responded to the crash at milepost 59, around 5:43 p.m.

They found a Chevy pickup that was going north pulling a 5th-wheel trailer had gone off the road and rolled down a steep embankment.

The driver, 61-year-old Jeffery Murphy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was assisted by South Wasco County Fire, Juniper Flat Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.