by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man died Tuesday after he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 31 in Lake County, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said 39-year-old Trustin Hudson, was riding his Harley Davidson north on the highway near Summer Lake around 4:45 p.m. when he missed a corner, went off the road, and hit a tree.

Hudson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.