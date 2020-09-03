Bend man detained by ICE agents granted bond; release expected soon

One of the two men detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Bend last month has been granted release from federal custody on bond, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Marco Zeferino Rios and Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez were arrested on August 12th on their way to work.

The arrests led to a massive demonstration in Bend as hundreds of protestors blocked the ICE transport buses from leaving the area.

A 10-hour standoff ended around 11:15 p.m. that night when federal agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrived in riot gear, pushed their way through the crowd and stormed the buses removing the men inside.

Mecca Bend announced Thursday on Facebook that Rios’ wife was told he was being released from the federal detention center in Tacoma.

Erin Carter, an attorney with the Bend Immigration Group also confirmed Rios’ release but said there was a process to follow and it might not happen on Thursday.

Agents told local authorities they had warrants to arrest the two men, but it’s still unclear what they are charged with.

Carter said she was unaware of any criminal warrants for the two men.

Her understanding is they had administrative warrants, which is simply because they were in the country illegally.

Carter said Sanchez has not had his bond hearing yet.

Oregon court records show Sanchez has a criminal record in Deschutes County dating back to 2015 for various offenses including speeding, driving while uninsured, and operating a vehicle without driving privileges.

In 2018 he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and felony coercion for injuring a woman and threatening more harm if she left him. He was sentenced to two years probation.

In February 2019 he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing for unlawfully entering a residence.

In May 2019 he pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault charges stemming from an incident in November 2018; he’s scheduled for a jury trial in January.

Rios admitted in 2019 to an attempt to commit a Class B misdemeanor – one attorney tells us that’s not even classified as a crime – in regard to a harassment claim.

This is a developing story.