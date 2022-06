by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Since 1982, five friends have been taking the same photo every five years.

One of them, John Wardlaw, lives in Bend.

The group has received national attention for their tradition, from being live on the Today Show to featured on CNN; but to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that first photo taken, they invited Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova to be a part of it.