Bend man charged with manslaughter, DUII after killing cyclist on Century Drive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 19-year-old Bend man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run after hitting and killing a cyclist on Century Drive near Seventh Mountain Resort.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when Flynn Lovejoy was driving east, drifted onto the shoulder, and hit the cyclist.

The cyclist, 61-year-old Richard Wolf of Bend, died at the scene.

Lovejoy was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Bend Fire Department, and ODOT.