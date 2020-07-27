▶️ Bend man charged with hate crimes against DoorDash delivery driver

The Deschutes County District Attorney has charged a Bend man with hate crimes for allegedly harassing, shoving, and using the N-word against a Door Dash delivery driver of color last month.

In a statement released Monday, DA John Hummel announced the “bias charges” against 35-year-old Jeremiah McBride.

“Oregon’s bias crime law exists for situations exactly like this,” Hummel said. “A shove is more than a shove when a person is shoved because of the color of their skin.”

Hummel said the incident happened on June 28th when Billal Ahmedin of Bend went into the Red Robin restaurant in the Old Mill to pick up an order for the Door Dash food delivery service.

Ahmedin picked up the bag from the bar area where McBride allegedly confronted him, Hummel said.

Ahmedin told McBride he was a delivery driver, but that didn’t stop McBride, Hummel said.

“Mr. McBride persisted with his hostile attitude, including calling the victim the N-word,” Hummel said.

McBride pursued Ahmedin as he walked to his car and when he started to drive away, Hummel said McBride “violently kicked the car, causing damage.”

“Mr. Ahmedin got out of his car and Mr. McBride then shouted at him and shoved him,” Hummel said.

Witnesses, including the Red Robin bartender who came outside, observed the incident, according to the DA.

“A hate crime, known as bias crime under Oregon law, is a crime motivated by bias against another person’s race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Hummel charged McBride with second-degree crimes of bias, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Hummel said Ahmedin was saving money in pursuit of his dream to one day open an Ethiopian food truck in the area.

“To be challenged by a customer at Red Robin, a place he has picked up orders dozens of times, must have been disheartening,” he said. “But after responding that he was a delivery driver, being disbelieved, called the N-word, pursued outside, having his car kicked and damaged, and being shouted at and shoved, must have been demoralizing, hurtful, and maddening. It is something that would never have happened to a white man. Billal is a valued member of our community and I stand with him.”

According to Oregon e-Court, McBride does not yet have an attorney.

He is expected to be arraigned August 25.

This is a developing story.