Bend man charged in alleged DoorDash hate crime pleads not guilty

A Bend man charged with an alleged hate crime against a DoorDash delivery driver pleaded not guilty in Deschutes County Court on Tuesday.

35-year-old Jeremiah McBride was charged with second-degree crimes of bias, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly harassing, shoving, and using the N-word against a DoorDash delivery driver of color last month.

“A hate crime, known as bias crime under Oregon law, is a crime motivated by bias against another person’s race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

After his brief court appearance on Monday, McBride said the incident was a misunderstanding.

“I saw one of the DoorDash drivers grab a bag of food without checking it, just grabbed the bag and kept walking,” McBride said. “We exchanged a few words, he drove off, and then he decided I kicked his car about fifty yards later. He started screaming and yelling as I was walking inside. When I came back outside he followed me to my car.”

According to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, the June 28th incident happened when Bend resident Billal Ahmedin picked up an order at the Red Robin restaurant in the Old Mill for the DoorDash food delivery service.

Ahmedin picked up the bag from the bar area where McBride allegedly confronted him, Hummel said.

Ahmedin told McBride he was a delivery driver, but that didn’t stop McBride, Hummel said.

“Mr. McBride persisted with his hostile attitude, including calling the victim the N-word,” Hummel said.

McBride pursued Ahmedin as he walked to his car and when he began to drive away, Hummel said McBride “violently kicked the car, causing damage.”

“Mr. Ahmedin got out of his car and Mr. McBride then shouted at him and shoved him,” Hummel said.

Witnesses, including the Red Robin bartender who came outside, observed the incident, according to the DA.

McBride is expected to be back in court on September 29th.

