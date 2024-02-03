Bend man arrested for trafficking cocaine after extensive investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 46-year-old Bend man was arrested Thursday for trafficking cocaine after long term investigation by Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

The following is a press release from Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE):

Drug agents successfully apprehended a Bend resident following an extensive investigation into the trafficking of cocaine within the Bend area. The culmination of this investigation, conducted by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, ended when drug agents made an arrest and executed a search warrant at a residence situated on the 20000 block of Mel Court in the city of Bend.

On February 1st, 2024, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, with the assistance of the Bend Police Department, finalized an investigation and surveillance operation with the arrest of Daynen J Wolfe, 46, of Bend, Oregon.

In late 2023, drug agents identified Daynen Wolfe as a central Oregon cocaine trafficker. The preliminary investigation asserts that Mr. Wolfe has been involved in the substantial distribution of cocaine in and around bars located in the south Bend area.

Following a surveillance operation last night, CODE Detectives detained Wolfe and an alleged customer in the parking lot of a bar on the 61000 block of S Highway 97 in Bend around 10 PM. Both individuals were detained and interviewed at the scene. The alleged customer was released with a citation for possession of a controlled substance.

Based on the investigation, CODE Detectives secured a search warrant for Mr. Wolfe’s truck and his parent’s residence, which is believed to be Daynen Wolfe’s temporary residence.

A subsequent search of Daynen Wolfe’s Ford F150 uncovered a commercial quantity of cocaine, along with additional evidence confirming his involvement in cocaine distribution crimes. Additional non-drug-related evidence was also discovered at his parent’s residence on Mel Ct.

The investigation remains active, with additional suspects identified and further arrests anticipated.

Mr. Wolfe has been confined to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Jail on the following charges:

Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine

Unlawful Manufacture of Cocaine

Unlawful Possession of Cocaine

It is important to note that criminal complaints only outline charges, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CONTACT FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, 541-550-4869 or kentv@deschutes.org

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the following Central Oregon law enforcement agencies: Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras Police Department, Oregon State Police, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson County District Attorney’s, and the Oregon National Guard.

The CODE team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. CODE is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), which is composed of members from the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the CODE.