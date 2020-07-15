Bend man arrested on weapons charges after convenience store dispute

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday after police say he brought a stolen gun into a convenience store and threatened a customer during a dispute.

Officers were called to the Quickway Market on Butler Market Road round 10:45 p.m. on a report of a man pointing a gun at another man outside.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers arrived, guns drawn, and took two men into custody.

An investigation revealed the suspect, 40-year-old Tonda Bowling, arrived at the store armed with a handgun. A dispute between Bowling and 45-year-old Anthony Paxton started and Bowling menaced Paxton with the gun, McConkey said.

Paxton disarmed Bowling and then pointed the gun at Bowling, which lead to the 911 call. Paxton and Bowling are known to each other, McConkey said.

The gun was placed on a nearby table while the dispute continued.

An employee and customer picked up the gun, cleared the loaded chamber, and took it inside the store to secure it until law enforcement arrived.

There were no injuries to either Paxton or Bowling during the dispute.

Alcohol and Marijuana consumption were contributing factors in this incident, McConkey said.

The gun had been reported stolen to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s, office earlier this year.

Bend Police was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowling was taken to the Deschutes County Adult Jail where he was booked on felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, and menacing among other charges.