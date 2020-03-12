Bend man arrested on sex abuse charges against teen

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday on sex abuse charges against a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Investigations Lt. Adam Juhnke said detectives had been investigating 39-year-old James “Garrett” Appling for more than a month.

Juhnke said through the course of the investigation, officers and detectives with the Bend Police Department and the Oregon State Police identified several additional historical victims who Appling has been in contact with or had access to in Deschutes County since about 2012 and Harney County over the last 20 years.

These additional victims are now adults, however were underage at the time of the abuse, Juhnke said.

Detectives contacted Appling near his home in NE Bend and arrested him on three counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of unlawful sexual penetration.

The Bend Police Department would like anyone with information regarding contact with Appling to please contact Bend Police Department Detective Jake Michaud at 541-728-8114 or Detective Jared Wiebold at 541-280-5085.