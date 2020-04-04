Bend man arrested on heroin charges after near-fatal overdose

A 26-year-old Bend man has been arrested after supplying heroin to a man who overdosed, according to police.

Bend Police Cpl. Josh Spano said officers found a man who was not breathing and had no pulse at Greenwood Cemetary on Thursday afternoon. Police administered CPR and the man was taken by Bend Fire & Rescue for further care and treatment. Police say the man overdosed on heroin, but the overdose was not fatal.

After an investigation, police found probable cause to arrest Stephen Owen Davies. Davies also had charges for an unrelated parole warrant.

Davies was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in the 19000 block of Harvard Place in Southwest Bend, Spano said.

Davies was charged with unlawful delivery of heroin, which is a felony, and attempted unlawful delivery of heroin charges, along with his parole warrant.