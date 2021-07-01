Bend man arrested on hate crime charges after road rage incident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday on hate crime charges after a road rage incident in which he slashed the victim’s tire and smashed out the rear window of a car, according to police.

The incident started on Sunday night when a 20-year-old victim called police to say he and the suspect had been engaged in aggressive driving behavior and the suspect followed the victim back to Bend.

Both stopped on Century Drive waiting their turn to enter the roundabout on Reed Market Road when the victim got out of the car to take pictures of the suspect’s truck for reporting purposes.

Burleigh said the suspect quickly got out of his truck with a knife and reportedly made racial epithets and comments about hurting the victim, a Black man.

As the victim retreated – fearing for his life, Burleigh said – the suspect broke out the back window of the victim’s car.

The suspect then stabbed the rear driver’s side tire, Burleigh said.

Responding officers weren’t able to find the suspect that night.

On Wednesday, officers learned the location of the suspect’s truck and were able to pull him over on Brosterhous Road near Button Brush Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers identified the suspect as 34-year-old Christopher Steven King.

Burleigh said officers also found the knife used in the incident.

King was arrested without incident and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on several charges including first-degree bias, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and first-degree criminal mischief.

In 2019, Senate Bill 577 was passed and changed bias-based crime reporting criteria.

If you are a victim of a bias-based crime please call Deschutes County 911 so this can be reported to the Bend Police Department.

You can also call the Bias Hotline at 844-924-BIAS (2427) or go online at StandAgainstHate.oregon.gov to report any bias-based incidents.