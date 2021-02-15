Bend man arrested on drug, weapons charges after 3-hour standoff

A Bend man wanted on weapons charges surrendered peacefully Saturday after a three-hour standoff with officers.

The incident started just after noon on Saturday when officers received information that a suspect in several recent cases involving a firearm was inside a home on NW Colorado Avenue – across the street from Market of Choice.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said 36-year-old Mackenzie Burton Now was suspected of being in possession of a stolen handgun, which was found last week with more than 26 grams of suspected heroin.

The information led officers to the home on Colorado where the Central Oregon Emergency Response team was activated due to the nature of the investigation and presence of firearms, Burleigh said.

Oregon State Police troopers and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene.

Several local streets were blocked and neighbors were asked to stay inside during the incident.

Crisis negotiators were able to make contact with Now and he agreed to come out of the home around 3:15, Burleigh said.

Now was jailed on several charges including first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance.