Bend man arrested on drug trafficking charges after brief police pursuit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges after a Bend Police K-9 found drugs in his car, according to authorities.

Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said detectives identified 37-year-old Schaun Michael Johnson from an ongoing investigation as a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficker.

After a surveillance operation in several counties, Johnson was pulled over by police on Highway 97, between Sunriver and Bend.

Vander Kamp said during the traffic stop, Bend Police K-9 “Lady Bug” detected the presence of drugs in Johnson’s 2021 Ford F-150.

After Lady Bug alerted her handlers, Johnson sped away, leading Deschutes County Sheriffs deputies on a chase, said Vander Kamp.

DSCO ended the pursuit out of concerns for public safety.

Vander Kamp said Johnson threw large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from his truck onto the highway as he drove off.

Detectives briefly closed the highway to collect the drugs from the roadway.

Other detectives found Johnson’s truck off the road, just south of the Baker Rd. exit.

Johnson left the truck and ran into the nearby woods.

Deputies and detectives searched the area with the help of a DSCO drone and a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement tracking K-9.

Johnson was soon found running in the area, and immediately surrendered when he was confronted by law enforcement.

Vander Kamp said when authorities searched Johnson’s truck, they found methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and prescription drugs.

Johnson, a convicted felon, also had a stolen pistol, according to Vander Kamp.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of heroin, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, 1st degree theft, and two counts of attempting to elude,.