Bend man arrested on child sexual corruption charges after police sting

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday for trying to solicit sex with a 17-year-old girl, according to police.

Officers took a call for service Saturday where 62-year-old Max Mccurdy was trying to communicate with underage girls online for sexual conduct.

Lt. Juli McConkey said on Tuesday officers created a fake profile of a 17-year-old girl and Mccurdy made contact with her on social media.

He asked to meet the girl with the intent to have sex with her knowing she was just 17, McConkey said.

Officers then watched Mccurdy walking in the area of Harvard Place and Princeton Loop in southwest Bend to meet the girl, and he was arrested.

McConkey said Mccurdy had meth on him when he was arrested.

He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on several charges including first-degree sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor and unlawful possession of meth.