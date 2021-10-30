Bend man arrested on charges of luring a minor for sex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Friday afternoon for luring a minor for sex after online conversations with a Bend Police Officer posing as someone underage.

Thursday Shane Sexson, 35, began conversations that were sexual in nature on a social media platform with the fictitious juvenile, according to Lieutenant Bob Jones.

The age of the juvenile, specifically regarding sexual contact, was discussed, said Jones.

According to police, Sexson agreed to meet to engage in sexual acts on Friday.

He was taken into custody around 1:20 p.m. without incident when he arrived at the prearranged location.

Sexson was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor for sexual contact.

This year Bend Police have made numerous arrests stemming from similar investigations were officers go online posing as someone underage.

Police ask anyone with information about Sexson that would be helpful in this investigation to contact them at 541-693-6911.