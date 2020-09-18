Bend man arrested in parking garage; had multiple air-soft weapons, gas mask

A Bend man was arrested Thursday night after someone reported seeing him with several weapons in the parking garage downtown.

Someone called 911 around 7:30 to say they saw a man in the garage between two cars with a handgun. He had body armor on the ground next to him and he was assembling a rifle and another gun of some kind, Cpl. Jeff Frickey said.

When officers arrived, they found the man, 38-year-old Timothy Edwin Dort, on the third floor and he appeared to have multiple guns around him.

Frickey said at one point the man put a gas mask around his neck as if he was going to access it quickly.

The situation forced officers to close the garage and divert people away from the scene.

Once more officers arrived on the scene, officers commanded the man to show his hands.

With the help of K-9 Rony, the man was contacted and arrested on second-degree disorderly conduct charges. He was not bitten or injured and he cooperated with officers.

Frickey said officers discovered the guns were air-soft type firearms that very closely resembled live guns.

No other information was provided.