Bend man arrested in connection with Sunday’s sewer station fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested in connection to a fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a sewer station.

Bend Police had deemed the fire at the West Bend Sewer Lift Station to be suspicious, as they believed it started due to a propane heater left by someone camping behind the building.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from witnesses who saw him near the pump house just before the fire.

After investigating for several days, officers came in contact with 39-year-old Lee Andrew Swanigan II of Bend at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at NE 2nd St. and NE Hawthorne Ave.

They spoke with him for another reason, but soon found that he matched the description of the pump station fire suspect, as well as having an active warrant for his arrest for Probation Violation.

Officers decided they had probable cause to arrest Swanigan and took him to Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked for his probation violation along with charges of Criminal Mischief II and Reckless Burning related to the pump station fire.