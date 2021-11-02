Bend man arrested for possession of commercial amounts of hard drugs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested last Thursday for possession of commercial amounts of hard drugs following a short pursuit.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit had been investigating 39-year-old Adam Damien Chandler for the distribution of controlled substances in Deschutes County, Detective Chris Erhardt said.

They found out he was coming back to the area with controlled substances.

Early Thursday, they spotted his white Chrysler Crossfire going south on Hwy 97 near Ogden Scenic Wayside in Terrebonne.

Deputies tried to pull him over, but Chandler refused to stop, leading them in a short pursuit.

He escaped when deputies decided to cut off the pursuit over public safety concerns.

Hours later, they found his car unoccupied near a trailhead off of Quail Rd.

Deputies later found Chandler in another vehicle near Mile Post 5 on Lower Bridge Rd. just after 7 a.m.

Chandler was arrested without incident and booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the arrest warrants, and was later charged with the following crimes:

Warrant (Probation Violation) Crook County

Warrant (Theft II) Deschutes County

Unlawful Possession of Heroin-Felony

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine-Misdemeanor

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Attempt to Elude-Felony

Reckless Driving

Driving While Suspended/Revoked

Deputies also found that Chandler was carrying commercial quantity amounts of Heroin, user amounts of Methamphetamine and Cocaine, and more than $1,000 in U.S. currency.

They then searched his car and discovered packaging materials, a digital scale, and a loaded handgun.