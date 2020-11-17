Bend man arrested for possession, distribution of heroin and methamphetamine

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team, along with assistance from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Bend man Sunday morning for possessing and distributing heroin and methamphetamine.

The arrest of the suspect, 39-year-old Michael Hollibaugh, was the result of a short-term drug investigation. Evidence obtained through the investigation showed Hollibaugh would purchase large amounts of both heroin and methamphetamine and would sell them for profit.

Hollibaugh was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by DCSO. DCSO deputies and CODE detectives found around three ounces of heroin and a half ounce of methamphetamine in Hollibaugh’s car.

Hollibaugh was charged with possession, manufacturing and distributing heroin, and possession of methamphetamine.