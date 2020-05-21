Bend man arrested for possessing and selling heroin, meth

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday for possessing heroin and selling it in Deschutes County, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit had been previously investigating 33-year-old Derek Chamberlain for possibly selling controlled substances in Deschutes County. Through the investigation, detectives learned that Chamberlain was going to be returning to the county on Wednesday with drugs in his possession, Sullivan said.

Deschutes County Sheriff Mike Mangin and his K9 partner Ares searched Chamberlain’s Toyota 4-Runner after he was stopped by an officer on Highway 20. Mangin and Ares found four ounces of what looked like heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, brass knuckles and over $3,000, Sullivan said.

Chamberlain was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a restricted weapon as a felon.