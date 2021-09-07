Bend man arrested for stalking, attempting to lure a minor for sex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Sunday for stalking and trying to lure a minor for sex, according to police.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the investigation started in mid-August when a 32-year-old woman reported she was being harassed online by a man who found her business through a social media app.

The woman told police the man, identified as 36-year-old Charles Moody, contacted her through multiple platforms – sending unsolicited nude photos and propositioning her for sex – even though she asked him to stop.

On Aug. 30th, police posing as a 16-year-old girl contacted Moody through a social media site.

McConkey said Moody sent the “girl” unsolicited nude photos.

The officer communicated with Moody until Sept. 5th when he gave directions to his house in Deschutes River Woods to engage in sex.

Around 9:45 p.m. officers contacted Moody near Comanche Lane and Cheyenne Road and arrested him on charges related to both cases.

McConkey said he was booked on multiple charges including prostitution, luring a minor for sexual conduct, first-degree encouraging sex abuse and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

Bend Police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and have parental controls when possible.

Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure the online accounts are private, and block people they do not know.