Bend man arrested for luring after police pose as teenage boy online

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Thursday for luring a minor for sex after a police officer posed as a 15-year-old online.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said the investigation started Wednesday night when an officer, posing as a teenage boy, started conversing on social media with 20-year-old Sam Trenton.

Trenton started talking about having sex with the fictitious boy – and the age of the “boy” was discussed.

Burleigh said Trenton had arranged a ride share to pick up the fictitious boy and take him to his home in Bend.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Trenton arrived at a pre-determined location to meet the fictitious boy to have sex.

Several officers were surveilling the area and contacted Trenton when they arrived at the predetermined location.

Trenton was arrested and taken to jail without incident; charged with online sexual corruption and luring a minor for sexual contact.

Bend Police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using, and have parental controls when possible.

Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure their online accounts are private, and block people they do not know.