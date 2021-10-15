Bend man arrested for luring a minor for sex after police pose as teenage girl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested early Friday morning for luring a minor for sex after police posed as a 15-year-old girl.

Steven Ray Ransom, 30, was charged with luring a minor for sexual conduct, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and solicitation to commit a class C felony.

Sgt. Tommy Russell said the investigation started Thursday night when an officer posed as the girl on a mobile app.

Ransom started talking with the officer about having sexual intercourse.

Russell said Ransom made very graphic and detailed references about his intentions when they met.

Early Friday morning, Ransom agreed to meet with the “girl” to engage in sex and the officer posing as the teenager provided a location for the two to meet.

Several officers were surveilling the area and arrested Ransom when he arrived.

Sexually related items he said he would bring with him were also found at the time, Russell said.

Additional evidence was found on his phone and in his car.

Bend Police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and have parental controls when possible.

Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure their online accounts are private, and block people they do not know.