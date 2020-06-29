Bend man arrested for hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated

A Bend man was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and crashing into another car before fleeing the scene, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sergeant Troy Gotchy, DCSO and the Redmond Fire Department were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to a reported crash on Highway 97 just north of Redmond.

DCSO and Remond Fire arrived at the scene and found a Chrysler Le Baron wedged under a semi-truck near the rear tires of the trailer, Gotchy said. 32-year-old Madras resident Heather Summers, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was lying on the ground with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the driver who caused the crash had left the scene and was traveling north driving a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.

Oregon State Police located the suspect vehicle and took the driver, 59-year-old Daniel Daughs, into custody.

Gotchy said Daughs had been driving north on Hwy 97 when he crossed over into the southbound lane. The driver of the Chrysler, 43-year-old Madras resident Anthony Hedgecok, swerved to avoid Daughs, but hit the rear of his car. The Chrysler then hit a semi-truck.

An investigation revealed that Daughs was driving the car under the influence of prescription drugs, according to Gotchy.

Daughs was charged with third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment and failure to perform the duties of a driver, which is a felony.

Three of the four lanes of Highway 97 were blocked for around 30 minutes while the cars were removed.