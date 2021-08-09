Bend man arrested for disorderly conduct after dispute at homeless camp

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested on Monday after police say he threatened another man with a handgun.

The incident happened around 11:35 a.m. on Hunnell Road near Cooley Road, said Lt. Juli McConkey.

Officers and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team arrived on the scene and contacted 60-year-old Frank Jordan, Jr. and took him into custody.

Jordan reportedly had a handgun and was threatening a 45-year-old man with it as the two argued over some property. The two men knew each other.

Officers searched the area and could not find the gun.

Nobody was injured.

Jordan was issued a citation for menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.