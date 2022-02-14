Bend man arrested for Cash Connection jewelry theft

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 18-year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday afternoon after $10,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from Cash Connection in Bend.

Bend Police were sent to the business at 1031 NE 5th St. at around 4 p.m. after someone reported a man entering, opening a jewelry case, and escaping with the jewelry in a Gray SUV.

An attempt-to-locate (ATL) was sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies, and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy eventually spotted the suspect’s car in SW Bend at 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Sterling A. Sanchez and arrested with the help of Bend Police.

Sanchez was wearing some of the stolen jewelry when he was arrested.

He was taken to Deschutes County Jail and booked on one count of Aggravated Theft I.

The Bend Police Department would like to thank the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Sanchez.